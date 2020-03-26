Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which shows do you think will adopt the COVID-19 event into their storytelling and how?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2020:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season Premiere (E!)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War On America’s Elections (HBO)

Mysteries Of The Abandoned Season Premiere (Science)

Tacoma FD Season Premiere (TruTV)

7SEEDS (Netflix)

The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast Season Premiere (Food)

Tacoma, FD Season Two Premiere (truTV)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2020:

Baghdad Central Series Premiere (Hulu)

Car Masters: Rust To Richs Season Premiere (Netflix)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt For The Golden Dragon (Netflix)

Il processo (Netflix)

Making the Cut Series Premiere (Amazon)

Mama June: Family Crisis Season Premiere (WEtv)

Maska (Netflix)

Ozark Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Decline (Netflix)

Somewhere South (PBS)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (Netflix)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix)

Uncorked (Netflix)

Vagrant Queen Series Premiere (Syfy)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28TH, 2020:

Danger Force Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Just My Type (Hallmark)

Mother Knows Worst (Lifetime)

The Forgotten West Memphis Three (Oxygen)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29TH, 2020:

Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! (Reelz) TUESDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2020:

FBI Season Finale (CBS) WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2020:

David Blaine: The Magic Way (ABC)

