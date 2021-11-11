Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: The holiday romcom season is upon us; do you have favorites from the past that you revisit, dig into lots of new ones, and have a favorite actor that you enjoy seeing in these delights?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH, 2021:

A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) (HBO Max)Christmas Cookie Challenge Season Premiere (Food)Great White (Shudder)

Hidden Heroes: The Nissei Soldiers Of WWII (History)

Love Never Lies (Netflix)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season Premiere (Peacock)

My Sesame Street Friends (HBO Max)

Paris In Love Series Premiere (Peacock)

Ragdoll (AMC+)

Reign Of Superwomen (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Soul Santa (BET+)

South Side Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

The Challenge: All Stars Season Premiere (Paramount+)

The Doctor Is In Series Premiere (TLC)

The Game Reboot Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Young Leaders – One Young World Stories (Ovation)

3312: Unredacted (Hulu)

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free (YouTube)

Variety’s Salute To Service 2021 (History)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH, 2021:

Always Jane Series Premiere (Amazon)

An Ice Wine Christmas (Lifetime)

Ciao Alberto (Amazon)

Entrelazados (Disney+)Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (Showtime)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special (Disney+)

Mayor Pete (Amazon)

My Lottery Dream Home Season Premiere (HGTV)

90 Day: The Single Life Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

Open By Christmas (Hallmark)

Red Notice (Netflix)

Set! (Discovery+)

Snoopy In Space Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Strike Her Dad (LMN)

Table Wars Series Premiere (HGTV)

The Last Cowboy Season Premiere (CMT)

The Shrink Next Door Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (Disney+)

Under the Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Disney+)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum Season Premiere (Disney+)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, 2021:

A Mother’s Fury (LMN)Anni: The Honeymoon Murder (Discovery+)

A Picture Perfect Holiday (Lifetime)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

Carol Baskin’s Cage Fight Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Christmas Time Is Here (GAC Family)

My Family’s Christmas Tree (Hallmark)

One December Night (HMM)

Rob Van Dam: Headstrong (Reelz)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH, 2021:

Foodgod Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Frozen Gold Series Premiere (Weather)

In The Dark Of The Valley (MSNBC)

Mayor Of Kingstown Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv)

Yellowjackets Series Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, 2021:

Flipping Showdown Series Premiere (HGTV)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Edition Series Premiere (Food)

1000-Lb Sisters Season Premiere (TLC)

The Madam Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2021:

Fixer To Fabulous Season Premiere (HGTV)

Riverdale Season Premiere (The CW)

7 Little Johnstons Season Premiere (TLC)

The Flash Season Premiere (The CW)

The Great Holiday Food Fight Series Premiere (OWN)

The Wimbledon Kidnapping (Sundance Now)

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco Season Two Premiere (Discovery+)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH, 2021:

Christmas Flow (Netflix)

Flipping Showdown Series Premiere (HGTV)

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)

Marvel’s Hit Monkey Series Premiere (Hulu)

Tear Along The Dotted Line (Netflix)

Tiger King 2 Season Premiere (Netflix)

