The Weekly Music Thread of the Same Name

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your favorite title tracks?

And if there are just too many great title tracks for you to choose from, a BONUS PROMPT:

What are your favorite songs named after the artists performing them that also appear on a self-titled album or EP? (e.g. – the song “Black Sabbath” from the album Black Sabbath by the band Black Sabbath)

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...