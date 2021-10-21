Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show was canceled after one season that still frustrates you the most?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2021:

Bruh (BET+)

Curious George (Peacock)

Doom Patrol Season Three Finale (HBO Max)

Flip A Coin: One OK Rock Documentary (Netflix)

Insiders Series Premiere (Netflix)

Introducing Selma Blair (Discovery+)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Komi Can’t Communicate (Netflix)

Life’s a Glitch With Julien Bam Series Premiere (Netflix)

Reign Of Superwomen (HBO Max)

Sex, Love & goop (Netflix)

Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock)

The Blacklist Season Premiere (NBC)

The First 48 Season Premiere (A&E)

The Girl In The Woods (Peacock)

The Green Wave (Crackle)

The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu)

Tuff Money (Bani Negri) (Netflix)



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2021:

Adventure Beast (Netflix)

Dune (HBO Max)

For Love Or Murder (LMN)

Inside Job Series Premiere (Netflix)

Invasion Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Little Big Mouth (Netflix)

Locke & Key Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Maya & The Three (Netflix)

More Than Blue: The Series (Netflix)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix)

The Lost Kitchen Season Two Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator In Korea (Netflix)

You, Me & The Christmas Trees (Hallmark)



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD, 2021:

Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Hallmark)Christmas In My Heart (HMM)

Danger Force Season Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything (HBO)

Saturday Night Live With Jason Sudeikis (NBC)

Switched Before Birth (Lifetime)

The Dead Files Season Premiere (Travel)

The Hotline (BET Her)

Unfinished Business Series Premiere (HGTV)



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, 2021:

American Monster (ID)

The Fight That Never Ends (Lifetime)

Insecure Season Premiere (HBO)

The Santa Stakeout (Hallmark)



MONDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, 2021:

All-American Season Premiere (The CW)

Below Deck Season Premiere (Bravo)

4400 Series Premiere (The CW)



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26TH, 2021:

American Veteran (PBS)

Behind The Monsters Series Premiere (Shudder)

The Last OG Season Four Premiere (TBS)

Maricon Perdido (HBO Max)

Sex Unzipped (Netflix)

The Mopes (HBO Max)

The Truth Of Dolores Vazquez (HBO Max)



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2021:

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix)

Hypnotic (Netflix)

Master Distiller Season Premiere (Discovery)

Moonshiners Season Premiere (Discovery)

Sintonia (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...