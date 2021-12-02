Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Quarterfinals

We finally get to vote on characters!
Results from last time:
- The stage with the most votes was Miiverse, which we all enjoy completely sincerely. It has earned a bye to next round.
- The stage with the least votes was 3D Land, a stage which I can’t really differentiate from all the other Mario stages there are.
- The stage with the least votes to still win was Woolly World.
- The stage with the most votes to lose was Skyloft. I particularly like Skyloft, it’s like Delfino Plaza but with pretty Skyward Sword music.
Bayonetta has received a bye for the first round of characters on account of being too overpowered.