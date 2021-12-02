Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Quarterfinals

We finally get to vote on characters!

Results from last time:

The stage with the most votes was Miiverse, which we all enjoy completely sincerely. It has earned a bye to next round.

which we all enjoy completely sincerely. It has earned a bye to next round. The stage with the least votes was 3D Land , a stage which I can’t really differentiate from all the other Mario stages there are.

, a stage which I can’t really differentiate from all the other Mario stages there are. The stage with the least votes to still win was Woolly World.

The stage with the most votes to lose was Skyloft. I particularly like Skyloft, it’s like Delfino Plaza but with pretty Skyward Sword music.

Bayonetta has received a bye for the first round of characters on account of being too overpowered.

