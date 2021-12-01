Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Stages Round Two

And we’re back with more stages, because the number of stages really does outstrip the number of new characters by a lot.

Stats from last round:

Paper Mario is the stage with the most votes last round. This surprised me. I love Paper Mario, the series, and love the theme of the stage, but some of the transitions are really cumbersome in this one.

