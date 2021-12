How it started…

.@ossoff trying to explain how he gets to be the senior senator from Georgia. pic.twitter.com/GxRwG9oLFh — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 20, 2021

While everyone was busy covering Virginia some three weeks ago…

Georgia Democrats FLIPPED 41 seats in 21 counties across Georgia on Tuesday. Has anyone heard the media mention this? — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 8, 2021

And then last night…

First Black person and woman elected mayor in Warner Robins. #gapol https://t.co/BxOBSFoMJZ — Jeff Amy (@jeffamy) December 1, 2021

Congratulations to Georgia Tech chemical engineering graduate and former Assistant Director of Outreach Initiatives for our Office of Institute Diversity Andre Dickens, who has just been elected the next mayor of Atlanta. #WeCanDoThat 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FbrvQXI2Xn — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) December 1, 2021

In Brunswick, where just before Thanksgiving weekend three White men were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery…

Cosby!!! Brunswick, GA has elected Cosby Johnson as the 60th Mayor!! pic.twitter.com/tOrV6oIlql — Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) December 1, 2021

Recap of GA Dems' last 4 elections:



Nov 2019: flipped mayorships in Savannah, Valdosta, Dunwoody, and more

Nov 2020: won GA's 16 electoral votes for 1st time in 28 years

Jan 2021: flipped both Senate seats

Nov 2021: flipped 48 municipal seats



And we're not done yet. #gapol — Rebecca Galanti (@RebeccaGalanti) December 1, 2021

Our litigation has resulted in critical victories already. Check out some of the progress we have made as we continue to ensure all eligible voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard.πŸ‘‡πŸ½πŸ—³ pic.twitter.com/RkkJNJv6jN — Fair Fight (@fairfightaction) November 30, 2021

Always pay attention to what’s happening on the ground instead of some Social Media Influencer’s threads of bullshit and doom. Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

