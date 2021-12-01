The Book Nook Has A Contest (12/1)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Today we start the Book Nook Best Book Contest! This week is about whittling down the many books we love to a shortlist. In order to do that, please keep in mind the following rules:

Reply to my first post with a book title you think is worthy of being the best.

Please do 1 book per post

You can only post 5 books in total (I’ll allow book series to be a single title)

(I’ll allow book series to be a single title) The titles can’t already have been posted by anyone else . Please just upvote those instead.

. Please just upvote those instead. You can upvote however many posts you want (though play fair and only upvote those you read and enjoyed)

In order for a title to continue to the shortlist it needs at least 10 upvotes (this may change depending on how many upvotes the titles get)

! All genres are allowed, except for any sort of picture books (comic books/photography books/etc..) Those are a different medium in my view.

And the most important thing, have fun!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...