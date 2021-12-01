Resident Evil Zero – Discussion and Podcast

Let’s discuss Resident Evil Zero! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – Chris and Hamilton explore the development and gameplay of the last traditional Resident Evil game. They discuss the game’s notorious inventory and partner systems at length, discovering that not all hookshots are as delightful as the ones in Hyrule.

Sources for development information include Alex Aniel’s Itchy Tasty (BUY ASAP) and footage of the Nintendo 64 Resident Evil Zero prototype circulated by the Neogamer Video Game Archive YouTube channel.

If you like what you hear, please consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In November we discussed Paul W. S. Anderson’s 2002 Resident Evil movie and in December we’ll be doing a holiday special covering our favorite games of 2021.

