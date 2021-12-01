2021 Pits – Preppin’ for Pits

Kappa gave me the go-ahead to take over from him on overseeing this, time to get a-crackin’!

But first some organisation, here’s the rough plan:

Topic leaders posting their threads for nominations and categories starting next week: Movies on 7th December TV on 8th December Video Games on 9th December Music on 10th December Anime, Podcasts, Books and Comic Books on 11th December



What I need here is for people who led these last year in the comments to either say yes or no that they will be organizing again this year. If they aren’t, we need to find replacements, hopefully in this posts comments, to take over the topic

Here is the media page for last year if anyone needs a reference for how this whole thing works.

I’ll be starting up the commenting awards on 12th December. First a reviewing of categories (the 40 so far as mentioned here) until 15th December 9am EST, to see if any new ones should be added or redundant/obsolete ones should be removed. Then, nominations and voting of folks/things in those categories will begin on the 16th December. Voting will be calculated on 20th December, 9am EST.



Results will be posted by the topic leaders starting on 21st December.

And away we go!

