The Pits: Best of Commenting 2020

We’ve got the same 40 categories returning so just to refresh how this works:



1 – Under each comment topic below, you nominate someone or something for the award.

2 – Upvotes determine the winner. You can upvote as many nominations as you would like.

3 – If you have a link for a particular comment or thread, you are welcome to post it as well.

The categories again are:

Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person Best Avocado Meme Best Comment – Funny Best Comment – Serious Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough Best username (Not poster, just name) Best username – Holiday Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread) Best Life Changing Advice Best Open Thread Header Best Long-form Post or Subthread Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature Best Gimmick Account Best Pet Photo Best Werewolf Game Best Rabbit Screening Best/Worst Comic Strip (Pluggers, Heathcliff, etc.) Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop Best Political Comment Best Review – TV Best Review – Movie Best Review – Other Best Artist/Album Spotlight The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award Rookie of The Year Commenter You Most Like to See Upvotes From The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter) Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why) Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral Best use of The Avocado as a response. Best Avocado Tournament Most Memorable Sex Clam Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon Best Dad’s Casa Related Writing Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado Best Recipe Best Buds Best Upvote Pandering Scheme Best New Thread





