The Pits: Best of Commenting 2020

We’ve got the same 40 categories returning so just to refresh how this works:
1 – Under each comment topic below, you nominate someone or something for the award.
2 – Upvotes determine the winner. You can upvote as many nominations as you would like.
3 – If you have a link for a particular comment or thread, you are welcome to post it as well.
The categories again are:
- Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person
- Best Avocado Meme
- Best Comment – Funny
- Best Comment – Serious
- Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough
- Best username (Not poster, just name)
- Best username – Holiday
- Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)
- Best Life Changing Advice
- Best Open Thread Header
- Best Long-form Post or Subthread
- Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature
- Best Gimmick Account
- Best Pet Photo
- Best Werewolf Game
- Best Rabbit Screening
- Best/Worst Comic Strip (Pluggers, Heathcliff, etc.)
- Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop
- Best Political Comment
- Best Review – TV
- Best Review – Movie
- Best Review – Other
- Best Artist/Album Spotlight
- The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
- Rookie of The Year
- Commenter You Most Like to See Upvotes From
- The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)
- Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)
- Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral
- The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral
- Best use of The Avocado as a response.
- Best Avocado Tournament
- Most Memorable Sex Clam
- Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon
- Best Dad’s Casa Related Writing
- Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado
- Best Recipe
- Best Buds
- Best Upvote Pandering Scheme
- Best New Thread