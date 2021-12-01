30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 1: Favorite Co-Op Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and are starting off with a look at cooperative board games first! These can be a whole lot of fun as it puts folks on the same side to play and we want to know which ones are your favorites and why – which may inspire others to take a look at a game they overlooked before.

Bonus Prompt: What co-op game is the hardest to actually make this work?

