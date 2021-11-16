Brawl Tournament: Semifinals

Characters:
- The character with the most votes was Zero Suit Samus, who has been given a bye.
- The character with the least votes was Diddy Kong.
- The character with the least votes to still win was Wario, alongside the character with the most votes to lose, ROB. This ended in a tie which I broke in favor of Wario.
Stages:
- The stage with the most votes was WarioWare Inc., again.
- The stage with the least votes was Pictochat.
- The stage with the least votes to still win was Luigi’s Mansion.
- The stage with the most votes to still lose was Yoshi’s Island.