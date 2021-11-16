Games, Other

Brawl Tournament: Semifinals

Characters:

  • The character with the most votes was Zero Suit Samus, who has been given a bye.
  • The character with the least votes was Diddy Kong.
  • The character with the least votes to still win was Wario, alongside the character with the most votes to lose, ROB. This ended in a tie which I broke in favor of Wario.

Stages:

  • The stage with the most votes was WarioWare Inc., again.
  • The stage with the least votes was Pictochat.
  • The stage with the least votes to still win was Luigi’s Mansion.
  • The stage with the most votes to still lose was Yoshi’s Island.