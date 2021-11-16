Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (11/16)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week sees the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After an attempt to reboot the franchise with a new cast of characters, Sony decided — for reasons — to return to the original continuity established by Ghostbusters I and II. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman (son of original director Ivan Reitman), is positioned as a direct sequel.

Ghostbusters (2016)? What’s that?

Returning to the original franchises seems to be all the rage these days. Transformers returns from a Bumblebee stint with a new in-continuity film called Rise of the Beasts. This leaves Bumblebee as the weird one-off oddball entry. It might not even be in-continuity with the other Transformers films. I have a feeling fellow Hasbro stablemate, Snake Eyes, may soon be joining it.

Perhaps one of the most successful “out-of-continuity” films was The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift. What started off as a direct-to-video style film that tacked on the “Fast & Furious” title to any old story about car racing to a surprise turn in the final minutes. The film’s star, Lucas Black, pulled up along side a car driven by Vin Diesel, who hadn’t been seen since the end of the first film. It was a last minute course correction that would fold this weird title into the whole nascent Fast & Furious universe.

And of course, no list of oddball franchise entries would be complete without the one Halloween movie that didn’t features Michael Myers: Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Once derided, the masks make a glorious comeback in the latest Halloween film.

Bonus prompt: pitch an “oddball” entry in an established film franchise

Next week: food

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...