So I had a birthday earlier this week. We made bread and butternut squash soup for dinner and for dessert a peanut butter chocolate cake with a peanut butter glaze from Yossy Arefi’s “Snacking Cakes” book. As my wife said when she decided to make this cake, “Any cake you have on your birthday is a birthday cake.” She’s technically correct, the best kind!

Did you have a special meal for your most recent birthday?

