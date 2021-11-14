30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 14: Favorite Mulder Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Special Agent Fox “Spooky” Mulder…if you’ve seen The X-Files, maybe you’ve heard of him. Portrayed by David Duchovny, he “only” appeared in 191 episodes, bringing a wide-eyed curiosity and belief in the paranormal to counter his partner Dana Scully’s skepticism. His penchant for crackin’ wise can make it easy to forget that his motivations are fueled by personal tragedy, as he unwaveringly pursued answers for the supposed alien abduction of his sister during their childhood, which happened right before his eyes and he was helpless to stop. Even though Duchovny never won any significant awards for his portrayal of Mulder, his character’s legacy and esteem from beloved fans is undeniable.

Prompt: What’s your favorite Mulder moment? Share any general Mulder discussion here as well!

