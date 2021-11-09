Smash Tournament: Brawl Round One

Welcome to the first stage of the Brawl tournament proper, now with characters!

Stats from the round of stages:

The stage with the most votes was WarioWare Inc. , which sports one of the most entertaining gimmicks out of Brawl’s many gimmicky stages.

, which sports one of the most entertaining gimmicks out of Brawl’s many gimmicky stages. The stage with the least votes was Lylat Cruise . Some of y’all must be salty about the stage tilting.

. Some of y’all must be salty about the stage tilting. The stage with the least votes to still win was Yoshi’s Island .

. The stage with the most votes to lose was Mario Circuit. I’ve always liked this one. Great music, and it’s fun to smash people into the karts.

For the character tournament, Meta Knight has been given a bye in the first round.

Now, the overdramatic Uematsu theme intensifies as we begin the real battle.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...