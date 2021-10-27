WW 166: Oops! All Cupids (Day 3)

Alone in his hotel dressing room, a young crocodile tries on his Halloween costume. He puts on the wings, the circlet, and the little quiver of heart-tipped arrows.

“I’m so excited to show this off at the Halloween party at the end of the week!”

He playfully aims the bow at the mirror mounted to the wall.

“Pew!” he laughs as he jokingly releases an arrow at his own reflection.

As the arrow hits the mirror, it shatters. From the room on the other side of the mirror, a real arrow springs forth. The young crocodile crumples to the floor.

Mac has died. He was Vanilla Town.

In another room in the same hotel, Kip Dynamite prepares to practice doing flips off the edge of his bed. He’s never going to make it in this audition if he can’t nail the finishing move.

The pillows are set on the floor. If he lands wrong, the fall will be soft.

He squares up and launches for the backflip.

He lands on the corner of a pillow. No. They were firm pillows! He slips and smacks his temple on the corner of the nightstand. The hotel staff don’t find him until the next morning.

Nate has died. He was the Town Private Investigator.

Players Wasp (@unstoppablewasp:disqus) Stoney Cupid (@lordstoneheart2:disqus) jake VT (@forget_it_jake:disqus) Mac VT (@MacCrocodile:disqus) Lamb (@theprincethatwaspromised:disqus) Nate Private Investigator (@NateTheLesser:disqus) Side (@side_character:disqus) Queequeg VT (@the_lavender_gooms:disqus) Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) April (@April_LKD:disqus) Josephus (@JosephusBrown:disqus) Jude (@SisterJudeTheObscure:disqus) raven (@ravenampersand:disqus) Child (@RobertPostsChild:disqus) Indy (@inndeeeeed2:disqus) sic (@sic_humor:disqus) hoho (@hohodor:disqus) Farrar (@adamfarrar:disqus) Lindsay VT(@gaydisaster:disqus) Goat (@GoatfulDead:disqus) Gramps (@mrimmyowngrandfather:disqus) Flubba (@flubbagunto:disqus) Owen (@Owen11203) emm (@emmelemm) [collapse]

Special Mechanics & Win Conditions! Special Mechanics: If one Lover dies, the other dies too unless… TWO-TIMERS! In the event that a Player is involved in more than one couple, the death rules change. If the two-timer is targeted, both (or more…?) of their spurned Lovers will remain in the game. If a two-timer’s partner is targeted, then the two-timer will stay alive if any of their other Lovers are alive! RED-PILLER! Any player shot by the red-piller (SK) will die alone, regardless of their couple alignment. Any remaining Lover will become single.

The write-ups will never disclose if a dead player was a Lover, but this status may be hinted at through the text and through the math 😉

The remaining number of couples will never be explicitly tracked in the header.

Players will not be notified when the Sociopath has died.

All other roles (VT, Private Investigator, Paranormal Investigator, Doctor, Red-Piller, and Cupids) will be announced at death and tracked.

Cupids are non-human, all Townies are human, and the Red-Pill SK is human. Cupids have selected couples under the following rules: Cupids cannot choose themselves to be part of their sponsored couple. Cupids did not know who their fellow teammates were before picking. Cupids cannot tell one another the identities of their selected players. If a couple makes it to the end of the game as the ONLY couple left, that couple and their Cupid sponsor will share a lone victory over the would-be winning faction. Win Conditions! The game is over when the number of wolves makes up half or more of the Player population, or when all scum are killed.

Traditional town vs. wolves win conditions apply, UNLESS!

A Cupid and their Couple they created will share a victory over the traditional winning faction if the couple is the sole remaining couple alive when a traditional town or wolf victory is reached. That’s right! A Cupid may still achieve victory from the graveyard if they bet on the right couple. Couples will not know the identity of their patron Cupid.

If the Red-Piller (SK) is alive in a town of singletons, they will win. This will be assessed upon the triggering conditions of a traditional Wolf victory. [collapse]

Roles Town: 16 12 Vanilla Town

12 Vanilla Town 1 Private Investigator may each night learn how many couples a targeted player is part of

may each night learn how many couples a targeted player is part of 1 Paranormal Investigator may each night learn if a targeted player is Human or Cupid

1 Doctor may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. The Doctor cannot save a Player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will prevent the Couple from dying if they protect the night-kill-targeted Lover. Scum: 4 3 Cupids will each pick a pair of players they think can make it to the end together.

3 Cupids will each pick a pair of players they think can make it to the end together. 1 Red-Piller (a.k.a. Serial Killer): Any players shot by the SK will die alone. If their target player was in a couple, their other partner will live. The SK will be told if they broke up a couple. Special: 1 Sociopath is granted after all couples are formed. This player will not die if their (last/only) partner dies. This player may also be dual-roled (e.g. Sociopath Doctor, Sociopath Cupid, etc.) This player observes all the same win conditions as their default alignment and the Couple/Cupid alignment. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple QT. However, you may directly quote from your couple QT.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your QTs. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy. The contents of those posts will be copied and reposted by the mod and you will be indicated as the author by your screen name.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. [collapse]

Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual. 🙂 If you can’t reach us via QT, our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus.

The vote spreadsheet can be found here.

Twilight is at 9PM Eastern on Thursday, October 28th.

