Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 27: Decades Of Horror – 2000s

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to get into the realm of horror movies that during the 2000s. What stands out the most, has held up the best, or is a favorite? It’s a catch-all to talk about this era of horror – from Hollywood and abroad!

Bonus Prompt: What tropes from this era bother you the most from a modern perspective?

