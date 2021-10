And the winner of the Melee tournament is… Mr. Game & Watch! Celebratory sausages will be served by throwing them directly into your face. He’ll be joined by Sheik and Zelda in the final tournament.

The winner of the stage tournament goes to Pokemon Stadium. This classic stage is a great example of how transformations mix up gameplay and add interest to a match. The other two qualifiers are Yoshi’s Island and Onett.

Stay tuned tomorrow for the beginning of the Brawl Tournament!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...