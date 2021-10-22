Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes Backstage

WWE:

-WWE’s worst self caused PR nightmare runs, in show form

-Roman Reigns said some things

-Bianca Belair tops the first PWI Women’s 150 list

-The total time for the entirety of the Queen’s Crown Tournament was 19 mins and 24 secs.



AEW:

-Possible Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker tag team coming up

-AEW supports Susan G Komen, changes it after backlash

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:

-Hacksaw Jim Duggan had emergency surgery but is doing well.

-Chris Sabin got married, still looks like he plays bass in a garage-rock band

-Impact’s bound for glory this Saturday. Headliners include Deonna Purazzo vs Mickie James and Christian Cage vs Josh Alexander. IInspiration/IIconics debuting.

Pro wrestling saved @Walking_Weapon, now he has the biggest match of his career and the opportunity to become IMPACT World Champion THIS SATURDAY at #BoundForGlory. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/70iQ1wNFQK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2021

-PWG It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) set for next month. Including Jonathan Gresham vs Daniel Garcia, Bandido vs Alex Shelley and Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...