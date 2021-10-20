Smash Tournament: Melee Round One

Today is Round One of the character tournament for Melee and the continuation of the stages tournament! To make the numbers work, the top voted stage from last round has been given a bye.

Results from last round:

Onett was the top voted stage, because we all really love being hit by cars.

was the top voted stage, because we all really love being hit by cars. Rainbow Cruise was the least voted stage to make it to the next round. Personally, I always enjoyed this one, but it is a lot more platforming than fighting.

was the least voted stage to make it to the next round. Personally, I always enjoyed this one, but it is a lot more platforming than fighting. Venom was the least voted stage, likely due to its awkward layout and the fact that it was up against a classic favorite, Corneria.

was the least voted stage, likely due to its awkward layout and the fact that it was up against a classic favorite, Corneria. Kongo Jungle was the most voted stage to lose.

