Games

Weekly Games Thread #2 is Seaing Monsters

Welcome to Thursday’s game discussion thread, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt inspired by a short story anthology I’ve been reading, please tell us about your favorite video game sea monsters.

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out The Avocado’s video game content from the past seven days:

Wow, what a week!