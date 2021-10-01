Resident Evil: Code Veronica – Discussion & Podcast

Let’s discuss Resident Evil: Code Veronica! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In this month’s Franchise Episode podcast episode – embedded below and available on your preferred podcast app – hosts Chris, Hamilton, Spencer and special guest Kamijace explore Resident Evil: Code Veronica‘s deep lore, discover the game’s original protagonist, and debate the merits of how director Hiroki Kato creatively reinterpreted Resident Evil 2‘s famous “zapping” system.

Be sure to check out The Weekly Cooldown for more from wonderful guest host Kamijace!

You can also back us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! Last month we covered S.D. Perry’s The Umbrella Conspiracy novel and this month we’ll be diving into Resident Evil Survivor 2 – Code Veronica.

