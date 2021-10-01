Friday New Music 10/1

Friday’s here and there’s a new damn illuminati hotties album, this is gonna rule. If you haven’t been harassed by someone here yet who’s obsessed with her weird and awesome music, get ready! Plus, a new Tirzah album that’ll probably be some more fun laid-back pop experiments. A new Hovvdy album for those who hate ws, plus new (maybe? might just be the physical release) albums of Skatune Network covers and probably a ton more. Should be a good week!

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:

— 1000 Bone Cylinder Explosion – Bind

— 6:33 – Feary Tales For Strange Lullabies: The Dome

— A Broken Design – Another Day in Hell (Reissue)

— The Accidentals – Vessel

— Anders Parker – Wolf Reckoning

— Artillery – By Inheritance (Vinyl Reissue)

— Asleep at the Wheel – Half A Hundred Years

— audiobooks – Astro Tough

— BABYMETAL – 10 Babymetal Budokan

— Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato, and Michael League – Mirrors EP

— Ben Marc – Breathe Suite EP

— BETRAYME – Níhil Óbstat EP

— Black Dice – Mod Prog Sic

— Black Sabbath – Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition

— Bonnie Cosby – Virginiana EP

— Boy Scouts – Wayfinder

— Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

— Brett Naucke – Mirror Ensemble

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – Ain’t It Amazing, Gracie(Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – In the Palm of Your Hands (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – (It’s a) Monster’s Holuday (Reissue)

— Caitlin Rose – Own Side Now Deluxe Anniversary Edition

— Caveman Cult – Blood and Extinction

— Cellista – Pariah

— Charlie Grey & Joseph Peach – Spiorachas – A High Place

— Charred – Prayers of Malediction

— Cindy – 1:2 (Digital Release)

— Circle of Dust – Circle of Dust: 25th Anniversary Edition

— The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb – Not On the Map

— Constant Follower – Neither is, nor ever was

— Couplet – LP1

— Crystal Spiders – Moriersis

— Curved Light – Spirit Echo

— Daniel Sherman – UNCAGED

— Dar Williams – I’ll Meet You Here

— Diet Cig – I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP

— Dirty Nice – Lobster

— The Doobie Brothers – Liberté

— Ducks Ltd. – Modern Fiction

— DUEL – In Carne Persona

— Dying Wish – Fragments Of A Bitter Memory

— Enslaved – Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP

— Explosions In The Sky – Big Bend: (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television)

— Faultress – Nocturnes

— Fear Connection – Progeny Of A Social Disease

— Flesia – Trost

— Foamboy – My Sober Daydream

— Foul Body Autopsy – Shadows Without Light: Part 1

— Four Stroke Baron – Classics

— Fresco Trey – Heartbreak Diaries EP

— Full of Hell – Garden of Burning Apparitions

— GLOK (Andy Bell of Ride) – Pattern Recognition

— Goatpsalm & Horthodox – Ash

— Goodbye Honolulu – Goodbye Honolulu

— Grateful Dead – Listen to the River: St. Louis ’71 ’72 ’73

— Gustaf – Audio Drag For Ego Slobs

— Heiress – Distant Fires

— Hovvdy – True Love

— illuminati hotties – Let Me Do One More

— Jacob Sartorius – Lost But Found EP

— Jeremy Shada – Vintage

— Jeremy Zucker – Crusher

— John Prine – Fair & Square (Vinyl Reissue)

— JoJo – Trying Not To Think About It

— Joshua Speers – Midnight Horses EP

— JW Francis – Wanderkid

— Kalabrese – Let Love Rumpel (Part 1)

— Kedr Livanskiy – Liminal Soul

— Kit Grill – Fragile

— Kryptos – Force Of Danger

— Leisure – Side B EP

— Light Of The Morning Star – Charnel Noir

— Lil Lotus – Errør Boy (Physical Release)

— Lily Rose – Stronger Than I Am

— Liotta Soul – Cool EP

— The Liquor Store – Colossus

— Logan Mize – Welcome to Prairieville

— Lonr. – Land Of Nothing Real 2 EP

— Mark Rogers – Rythmn of the Roads

— The Mars Volta – The Bedlamn in Goliath (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mat Kearney – January Flower (Deluxe)

— Matt Robidoux – At Dust

— Meek Mill – Expensive Pain

— Megalith Levitation – Void Psalms

— Metallica – The Metallica Blacklist (Physical Release)

— Michael Oscillate – Hyperbolic Hypnosis of Luminescence

— Mike Etten – Love Wash

— Ministry – Moral Hygiene

— Minni – Orange Flower Weep EP

— Misty River – Promises

— Mod Con – Modern Condition

— Mötley Crüe – Shout at the Devil (Reissue)

— Myriam Gendron – Ma Délire – Songs of Love Lost & Found

— NecroticGoreBeast – Human Deviance Galore

— Neil Young – OBS1: Carnie Hall 1970

— Nine Pound Hammer – When The Shit Goes Down

— Olan Monk – Auto Life EP

— The Persian Leaps – Drone Etiquette

— Petite Amie – Petite Amie

— Pharmacist – Carnal Pollution

— Phillip Frobos (of Omni) – Vague Enough to Satisfy

— Pink Turns Blue – Tainted

— Pond – 9

— Princess Century – s u r r e n d e r

— Rachel Flowers – Bigger On The Inside

— Red On – Ordinary Ghosts

— Ross Cooper – Chasing Old Highs (Deluxe Edition)

— Rudolph Johnson – The Second Coming (Reissue)

— Saint Abdullah – To Live A La West Pt. 2

— The Script – Tales From the Script

— Secondhand Sound – The Best & Worst Of Times

— Shad – TAO

— Silas Short – Drawing EP

— SILT – Contact High EP

— Simone Faraci – Echo Ex Machina

— Snares Of Sixes – MoonBladder

— Spector – Now or Whenever

— Spiteful Bum – We Have Blud

— Strand of Oaks – In Heaven

— Sun Atoms – Let There Be Light

— Swellshark – All of My Almost

— Sylvie – Sylvie EP

— The The – The Comeback Special

— Tim Story – Moebius Stripes

— Tirzah – Colourgrade

— Tony Bennett – Snowfall: The Tony Bennett Christmas Album (Reissue)

— Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

— Torture of Hypocrisy – Humanufacture

— United Defiance – Change The Frequency

— Ustad Saami – East Pakistan Sky

— Wage War – Manic

— Walter Bishop, Jr.’s 4th Cycle – Keeper of My Soul (Reissue)

— Wiki – Half God

— Wingless – Nonconform

— Work Party – My Best Days Are Behind Me

— Valley – Last Birthday EP

— Various Artists – The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo

— Various Artists – Home Alone Christmas (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt

— Various Artists – TRESOR 30

— Victor Internet – Blue 2000

— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Limited 2021 Edition)

— Xander Cameron – Rebel RM Roseme EP

— Yes – The Quest

— YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedres – Affable With Pointed Teeth

— Zoodrake – seven

