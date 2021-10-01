Friday New Music 10/1

Friday’s here and there’s a new damn illuminati hotties album, this is gonna rule. If you haven’t been harassed by someone here yet who’s obsessed with her weird and awesome music, get ready! Plus, a new Tirzah album that’ll probably be some more fun laid-back pop experiments. A new Hovvdy album for those who hate ws, plus new (maybe? might just be the physical release) albums of Skatune Network covers and probably a ton more. Should be a good week!
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:
— 1000 Bone Cylinder Explosion – Bind
— 6:33 – Feary Tales For Strange Lullabies: The Dome
— A Broken Design – Another Day in Hell (Reissue)
— The Accidentals – Vessel
— Anders Parker – Wolf Reckoning
— Artillery – By Inheritance (Vinyl Reissue)
— Asleep at the Wheel – Half A Hundred Years
— audiobooks – Astro Tough
— BABYMETAL – 10 Babymetal Budokan
— Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato, and Michael League – Mirrors EP
— Ben Marc – Breathe Suite EP
— BETRAYME – Níhil Óbstat EP
— Black Dice – Mod Prog Sic
— Black Sabbath – Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition
— Bonnie Cosby – Virginiana EP
— Boy Scouts – Wayfinder
— Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
— Brett Naucke – Mirror Ensemble
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – Ain’t It Amazing, Gracie(Reissue)
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – In the Palm of Your Hands (Reissue)
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – (It’s a) Monster’s Holuday (Reissue)
— Caitlin Rose – Own Side Now Deluxe Anniversary Edition
— Caveman Cult – Blood and Extinction
— Cellista – Pariah
— Charlie Grey & Joseph Peach – Spiorachas – A High Place
— Charred – Prayers of Malediction
— Cindy – 1:2 (Digital Release)
— Circle of Dust – Circle of Dust: 25th Anniversary Edition
— The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb – Not On the Map
— Constant Follower – Neither is, nor ever was
— Couplet – LP1
— Crystal Spiders – Moriersis
— Curved Light – Spirit Echo
— Daniel Sherman – UNCAGED
— Dar Williams – I’ll Meet You Here
— Diet Cig – I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP
— Dirty Nice – Lobster
— The Doobie Brothers – Liberté
— Ducks Ltd. – Modern Fiction
— DUEL – In Carne Persona
— Dying Wish – Fragments Of A Bitter Memory
— Enslaved – Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP
— Explosions In The Sky – Big Bend: (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television)
— Faultress – Nocturnes
— Fear Connection – Progeny Of A Social Disease
— Flesia – Trost
— Foamboy – My Sober Daydream
— Foul Body Autopsy – Shadows Without Light: Part 1
— Four Stroke Baron – Classics
— Fresco Trey – Heartbreak Diaries EP
— Full of Hell – Garden of Burning Apparitions
— GLOK (Andy Bell of Ride) – Pattern Recognition
— Goatpsalm & Horthodox – Ash
— Goodbye Honolulu – Goodbye Honolulu
— Grateful Dead – Listen to the River: St. Louis ’71 ’72 ’73
— Gustaf – Audio Drag For Ego Slobs
— Heiress – Distant Fires
— Hovvdy – True Love
— illuminati hotties – Let Me Do One More
— Jacob Sartorius – Lost But Found EP
— Jeremy Shada – Vintage
— Jeremy Zucker – Crusher
— John Prine – Fair & Square (Vinyl Reissue)
— JoJo – Trying Not To Think About It
— Joshua Speers – Midnight Horses EP
— JW Francis – Wanderkid
— Kalabrese – Let Love Rumpel (Part 1)
— Kedr Livanskiy – Liminal Soul
— Kit Grill – Fragile
— Kryptos – Force Of Danger
— Leisure – Side B EP
— Light Of The Morning Star – Charnel Noir
— Lil Lotus – Errør Boy (Physical Release)
— Lily Rose – Stronger Than I Am
— Liotta Soul – Cool EP
— The Liquor Store – Colossus
— Logan Mize – Welcome to Prairieville
— Lonr. – Land Of Nothing Real 2 EP
— Mark Rogers – Rythmn of the Roads
— The Mars Volta – The Bedlamn in Goliath (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mat Kearney – January Flower (Deluxe)
— Matt Robidoux – At Dust
— Meek Mill – Expensive Pain
— Megalith Levitation – Void Psalms
— Metallica – The Metallica Blacklist (Physical Release)
— Michael Oscillate – Hyperbolic Hypnosis of Luminescence
— Mike Etten – Love Wash
— Ministry – Moral Hygiene
— Minni – Orange Flower Weep EP
— Misty River – Promises
— Mod Con – Modern Condition
— Mötley Crüe – Shout at the Devil (Reissue)
— Myriam Gendron – Ma Délire – Songs of Love Lost & Found
— NecroticGoreBeast – Human Deviance Galore
— Neil Young – OBS1: Carnie Hall 1970
— Nine Pound Hammer – When The Shit Goes Down
— Olan Monk – Auto Life EP
— The Persian Leaps – Drone Etiquette
— Petite Amie – Petite Amie
— Pharmacist – Carnal Pollution
— Phillip Frobos (of Omni) – Vague Enough to Satisfy
— Pink Turns Blue – Tainted
— Pond – 9
— Princess Century – s u r r e n d e r
— Rachel Flowers – Bigger On The Inside
— Red On – Ordinary Ghosts
— Ross Cooper – Chasing Old Highs (Deluxe Edition)
— Rudolph Johnson – The Second Coming (Reissue)
— Saint Abdullah – To Live A La West Pt. 2
— The Script – Tales From the Script
— Secondhand Sound – The Best & Worst Of Times
— Shad – TAO
— Silas Short – Drawing EP
— SILT – Contact High EP
— Simone Faraci – Echo Ex Machina
— Snares Of Sixes – MoonBladder
— Spector – Now or Whenever
— Spiteful Bum – We Have Blud
— Strand of Oaks – In Heaven
— Sun Atoms – Let There Be Light
— Swellshark – All of My Almost
— Sylvie – Sylvie EP
— The The – The Comeback Special
— Tim Story – Moebius Stripes
— Tirzah – Colourgrade
— Tony Bennett – Snowfall: The Tony Bennett Christmas Album (Reissue)
— Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
— Torture of Hypocrisy – Humanufacture
— United Defiance – Change The Frequency
— Ustad Saami – East Pakistan Sky
— Wage War – Manic
— Walter Bishop, Jr.’s 4th Cycle – Keeper of My Soul (Reissue)
— Wiki – Half God
— Wingless – Nonconform
— Work Party – My Best Days Are Behind Me
— Valley – Last Birthday EP
— Various Artists – The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo
— Various Artists – Home Alone Christmas (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt
— Various Artists – TRESOR 30
— Victor Internet – Blue 2000
— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Limited 2021 Edition)
— Xander Cameron – Rebel RM Roseme EP
— Yes – The Quest
— YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedres – Affable With Pointed Teeth
— Zoodrake – seven