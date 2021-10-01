Weekly Wrestling Thread Gets (Un-)Cancelled

AEW:
-Jon Huber/Brody Lee remembrance night from his hometown of Rochester New York
-Somebody did the math and last weeks dynamite was 37 minutes of Wrestling against smackdown’s 15. Both kind of depressing figures if I say so myself
-CM Punk’s long pants mayhem returns, joined full length commentary on this week on Dynamite. Oh yeah and Arn Anderson talks guns to a bewildered crowd
-Sammy Guevara is your new TNT champion beating Miro in a great match.
-Bobby Fish vs Sammy Guevara set for next week
WWE:
-Extreme Rules happened. Overall reported as a good show
-Finn Balor kayfabe falls onto ring post bathed in red lights. I don’t even know what is real anymore
-New Day and the Undertaker’s interactive movie out next Tuesday
-Joe Gacy’s ‘woke’ gimmick was not canceled as earlier reported but returned full blown with a promo on NXT. Also their just referring to NXT as NXT 2.0. on air now
NJPW/IMPACT/ROH/INDIE’S
-Ice Ribbon announces working relation with CMLL
-Darkside of the Ring episode about Chris Kayon aired and did a good job of showcasing the depressing story of one of the most inventive wrestlers of the 90s