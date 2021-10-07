Favorite Angelic/Demonic Character in Comics

We have seen the battle between Heaven and Hell play out in numerous comic books over the years. Earth and its heroes and villains are always caught in the middle of this never-ending war.

Which disciples of the Devil and Agents of the Lord above are your favorite? When naming your favorite characters, feel free to showcase a comic or mini-series or storyline that features them. Feel free to include a favorite moment as well. If its spoilery, please use the spoiler tag feature when commenting.

