Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results
|Journey
|Apotheosis
|15
|1
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Akbadain Breakthrough / Akbadain Mummies
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Valley of Snow Flurries
|9
|5
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Nimbasa Gym – Stage
|Shatter
|Hyperspace Bonus Level
|3
|7
|FTL
|Milky Way (Explore)
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Chill and Rigor
|1
|8
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] The Love I Want
|Persona 4 Arena
|Blues of the Soul
|4
|9
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Mind Mapping [Ryu]
|VVVVVV
|Positive Force
|7*
|7
|Bravely Default
|Conflict’s Chime
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|11
|3
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Do the Holos Show Up on the Bill?
|Mighty Switch Force
|Jive Bot
|10
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Navigator’s Glory – The theme of Limsa Lominsa
|Bayonetta
|Riders of the Light
|8
|10
|Mega Man 10
|Nitro Man (Nitro Rider)
|Madworld
|Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG)
|11
|6
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Super Copy Boss
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Discussion -HOPE VS DESPAIR-
|9
|6
|To the Moon
|Everything’s Alright
|Portal 2
|The Part Where He Kills You
|6
|10
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu]
|11
|6
|Katamari Forever
|Everlasting Love + You
|Sonic Colors
|Tropical Resort Act 1
|6
|11
|Bayonetta
|The Gates of Hell
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Can’t Catch A Break [Sazh’s Theme 2]
|8
|9
|7th Dragon
|Battlefield- Swords Bursting
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Will To Fight
|2
|13
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu]
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 8th at 9:00AM Pacific