Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results

Spoiler Journey Apotheosis 15 1 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Breakthrough / Akbadain Mummies Summon Night GRANTHESE Valley of Snow Flurries 9 5 Pokémon Black and White 2 Nimbasa Gym – Stage Shatter Hyperspace Bonus Level 3 7 FTL Milky Way (Explore) 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Chill and Rigor 1 8 Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] The Love I Want Persona 4 Arena Blues of the Soul 4 9 Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Mind Mapping [Ryu] VVVVVV Positive Force 7* 7 Bravely Default Conflict’s Chime Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 11 3 Star Wars: The Old Republic Do the Holos Show Up on the Bill? Mighty Switch Force Jive Bot 10 6 Final Fantasy XIV Navigator’s Glory – The theme of Limsa Lominsa Bayonetta Riders of the Light 8 10 Mega Man 10 Nitro Man (Nitro Rider) Madworld Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG) 11 6 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Super Copy Boss Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Discussion -HOPE VS DESPAIR- 9 6 To the Moon Everything’s Alright Portal 2 The Part Where He Kills You 6 10 Yakuza 5 Receive and Slash You Final Fantasy XIII-2 Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu] 11 6 Katamari Forever Everlasting Love + You Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 1 6 11 Bayonetta The Gates of Hell Final Fantasy XIII Can’t Catch A Break [Sazh’s Theme 2] 8 9 7th Dragon Battlefield- Swords Bursting Final Fantasy XIII Will To Fight 2 13 Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu] [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

