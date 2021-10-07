Only Animal Facts in the Day Thread (10/7/21)

All members of the animal kingdom have some basic things in common: They’re eukaryotic, multicellular, heterotrophic, and motile (at some stage). However, some animals have the distinction of being the only animal of their kind to exhibit a certain characteristic. Here are some examples!
There are probably more, but, not surprisingly, the Internet is full of myths and misinformation on this topic, and I got tired of researching things like, “Are hummingbirds the only bird that can’t walk?” and “Do bullfrogs sleep?” But feel free to share unique animals facts of your own, and do not attempt to poop cubes just to show up the wombat.