Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 7

Today’s contestants are:

Maddie, a Ph.D. candidate, is a dramaturg;

Tyler, a voice and speech teacher, knows “nothing” and his daughter is a genius; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, wears Jeopardy! hand-me-downs. Matt is a 36-day champ with winnings of $1,417,401.

Matt scored on all three DDs in a textbook victory, heading into FJ at $41,400 vs. $6,600 for Tyler. Maddie finished in the red at -$1,000.

DD1 – $1,000 – COMPOUND WORDS – A wonder of the world gave us the word pharos, meaning this (Matt doubled up to $2,000.)

DD2 – $800 – SAY IT IN LATIN – Great work (Matt won $5,000 from his score of $29,000 vs. $6,200 for Tyler.)

DD3 (video) – $800 – WE DID START THE FIRE – Also a automotive noise, it can be a blaze deliberately set for wildfire control, as seen here (Matt won $3,000 from his score of $35,200 vs. $6,200 for Tyler.)

FJ – WINTER OLYMPIC SPORTS – The official Olympic website says this event “has its roots in survival skills” practiced in the snowy forests of Scandinavia

Matt was correct (Tyler was ruled to have added an extra syllable). Matt gained $9,000 to win with $50,400 for a 37-day total of $1,467,801.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the compound word for NFL teams you bet on that might “bark” for you are underdogs (James Holzhauer might have been yelling at the TV while watching this).

Wagering strategy: Matt seemed to take it easy with the amounts he bet on the last two DDs (both second-row clues) and on FJ, where he wagered less than one-third of the amount he could have. To be clear, Matt should only bet amounts with which he’s comfortable, I mention this to point out he’s racking up huge wins without even trying to make the maximum.

On a personal note: There was a clue about the “60 Minutes” stopwatch, which to this day means one miserable thing to me – the weekend is over and school is tomorrow.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is lighthouse? DD2 – What is magnum opus? DD3 – What is backfire? FJ – What is biathlon? (Tyler spelled it “biathalon”.)

