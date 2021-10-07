The Thursday Politics Thread Blocks A Ban

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

A Fifth Circuit Court judge has temporarily blocked the Texas near-total abortion ban following a challenge from the Department of Justice. The decision is scathing in its opinion, shaming the state of Texas for its craven vigilante-driven scheme and chastising the Supreme Court for allowing such a law to skirt by and blatantly undermine these well-established rights.

Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that. …That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.

Judge Pitman on why he won't stay his ruling: pic.twitter.com/PfcsIp5CSO — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 7, 2021

The ruling will allow these necessary medical services to resume as the State of Texas prepares to appeal the decision to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Where it goes after that is anybody’s guess…well, no actually, we all know exactly where it will go. If either side loses, the case will eventually go right back to the Supreme Court. This is what happens when you try to overturn Roe v. Wade with evil shenanigans you cowards, it’ll just comes right back to you.

This won’t stop the other carbon-copy versions of the ban from being potentially enacted. An Oklahoma judge recently blocked a very similar ban from taking effect (while still allowing certain anti-abortion laws). It’s clear that it will be like playing whack-a-mole in every state that has one until a decision is made.

https://tinyurl.com/27vz74r2

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...