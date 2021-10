Debuting on September 24th of 2021 on Netflix, the Mike Flanagan limited series has been out for over a week now which allows for all of us to come together and finally talk at length about the entire series. Many of us were discussing the show here and there in the OTs but I wanted to have an official place for everyone to collaborate and discuss.

If you have not yet watched the series be warned of any potential spoilers below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...