The Weekly Music Thread Is on the Tube

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite live performances from TV shows?

More often than not, live performances on TV (especially in a non-concert setting) are stiff and kind of sterile, as it’s such a weird environment for most artists to be playing in. So when an act pulls off a really good performance “in front of a live studio audience”, it can really stand out.

The Lemonheads knocked it out of the park both times they were on Letterman (and does anyone else remember that era where Paul Shaffer and Co. sat in with the bands who appeared on the show?)

While Jay Leno has undoubtedly brought more evil than good into this world, his show did bring us this riveting solo performance by PJ Harvey:

And finally, the seemingly incongruous combination of Joan Rivers and Husker Du, though Rivers treated the band with respect and they did performances of “Could You Be the One?” and “She’s a Woman (And Now He is a Man)” that even on a hissy upload from a fuzzy VHS tape have more power and energy than the versions on the album.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...