The Thursday Politics Thread Is Troubled Again

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is once again making headlines for her ridiculous behavior. The “Pro-Choice” senator voted for 208 of his federal judges and for 2 of Trump’s Supreme Court judicial nominees, during the previous administration. Collins has once again shown her true colors by refusing to support a Democratic-led bill that would legalize abortion nationwide as the provisions would go “too far”. I’m troubled. She troubles me. The fact that the media still allows her to call herself “Pro-Choice” troubles me.

https://tinyurl.com/yd3j95p2

Oh! And then she went ahead and endorsed former Maine governor and all around shithead Paul LePage!

#BREAKING Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Paul LePage for Governor via video message. During her speech, there were a number of boos heard from the crowd, but some folks did cheer at the end @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mmnj7fBoPI — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 22, 2021

Boo indeed!

Unfortunately, Mainercadoes, she’s still your senator for a few more years. After all of this fades into the background, as is it’s wont, hold onto your anger and use it to unseat this blazing hypocrite.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...