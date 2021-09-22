The September 22 Night Thread is Dedicated to This. Fucking. Show.

On September 22, 2011, Person of Interest made its debut on television. Those from the Mothership may recall that the show gained a fair cult following around those parts, continuously being listed as “The People’s Top Pick, Now and Forever” on the site’s “What’s On Tonight” pages and often being referred to as “This. Fucking. Show.” in their reviews and comment sections.

I got into Person of Interest very late into its run, and tore through the first four seasons in a matter of months so I could catch up with the final season when it aired. Even though it started off as a very run-of-the-mill CBS procedural drama, it really started getting my attention when I saw episode 7 and it just kept me hooked. By the time I got to the midway point of the second season, it was doing things I never expected and I was all for it.

This is one of my favourite shows of all time. I love it so much that I even made a PoI-themed Werewolf game here on the Avocado that ran at the end of last year. If you feel so inclined, you can check out how that game went here:

https://the-avocado.org/tag/werewolf-of-interest/

Have a good night, and remember: You are being watched.

