The Weekly Music Thread Does NOT Get Along

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Testicles of Doom:

“What artist in your collection would hate the other artists in your collection?”

As Testicles of Doom put it when proposing this idea: “Often times when I have a shuffle, the two songs next to each other make me think, ‘this person would be pissed about this pairing.'” And I’ve often had the same thought myself! Seeing songs by Pavement and Smashing Pumpkins next to one another in a shuffle is an obvious example. What are some other artists who might not get along in real life that are forced to co-exist peacefully on your record shelf?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

