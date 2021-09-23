Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: In honor of Foundation coming out this week, what classic SF novel do you want to see get a modern adaptation?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD, 2021:

Ahir Shah: Dots (Netflix)

Bangkok Breaking Series Premiere (Netflix)

Code 404 Season Premiere (Peacock)

Creepshow Season Premiere (Shudder)

Doom Patrol Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Heval (Curiositystream)

Je Suis Karl (Netflix)

Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler (CBS)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season Two Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season Premiere (NBC)

Secret Life Of A Student (LMN)

That Girl Lay Lay Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

The Croods: Family Tree (Peacock)

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock)



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH, 2021:

Aly Raisman: Darkness To Light (Lifetime)

An American Story Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

A Spark Story (Netflix)

Birds Of Paradise (Amazon)

Blood & Water Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Curse Of The Chippendales (Discovery+)

Dateline Season Premiere (NBC)

Dying To Marry Him (Lifetime)

Foundation Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Ganglands Series Premiere (Netflix)

Gold Rush Season Premiere (Discovery)

Goliath (Amazon)

Jailbirds: New Orleans Series Premiere (Netflix)

Kota Factory Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Midnight Mass Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix)

Point Of View: A Designer Profile Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

The Great British Baking Show Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Many Saints Of Newark (HBO Max)

The Secret Lives of College Freshmen (LMN)

The Show (Showtime)

The Starling (Netflix)

Vendetta: Truth, Lies And The Mafia (Netflix)

Wolfboy And The Everything Factory (Apple TV+)



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021:

Deadly Debutante (Lifetime)

Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special (Shudder)

Taking The Reins (Hallmark)

The Murder List (Investigation Discovery)



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH, 2021:

A Professor’s Vengeance (LMN)BMF Series Premiere (Starz)

Bob’s Burgers Season Premiere (Fox)

Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Calling For Love (Up)

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy Season Premiere (Fox)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

One Summer (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Supermarket Sweep Season Premiere (ABC)

74th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

The Great North Season Premiere (Fox)

The Lost Sons (CNN)

The Rookie Season Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons Season Premiere (Fox)

Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption (Food)



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2021:

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark (Food)

Midsomer Murders Season Premiere (Acorn TV)

Nick Cannon Series Premiere (Syndicated)

The Good Doctor Season Premiere (ABC)

Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis (A&E)



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2021:

Ada Twist, Scientist Series Premiere (Netflix)

Attack Of The Hollywood Cliches! (Netflix)

La Brea Series Premiere (NBC) –

The Comey Rule (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules Season Premiere (Bravo)



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, 2021:

Friendzone (Netflix)

Houses With History Series Premiere (HGTV)

Meat Eater Season Eleven Premiere (Netflix)

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix)

Polly Pockets Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Rhodes To The Top (TNT)

Sounds Like Love (Netflix)

The Chestnut Man (Netflix)

