Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 74

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 72 Results

65.00% NieR Gods Bound by Rules
50.00% Mighty Switch Force Break Up Take Down
50.00% Shatter The Krypton Garden
45.00% Retro City Rampage A Castle Under Siege
45.00% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Hell Frozen Rain
40.00% Bar Oasis 2 Again
40.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Laughin’ At U [Tre-Dot]
35.00% Sonic Generations Speed Highway Modern
35.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Mining Facility Past
30.00% Kokuga BGM 5
30.00% Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Heavens Divide
30.00% Persona Let butterflies spread until the dawn
30.00% Mass Effect 2 Collector Fever
25.00% Qix++ Music 15
25.00% Papo and Yo In the Deep
25.00% Mighty Switch Force Caught Red Handed
20.00% Sonic Generations Ending Medley (Staff Roll)
15.00% Pandora’s Tower Main Theme
15.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Out of Shanghai
15.00% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge File Select
10.00% DJ Hero Change Clothes vs All Eyez On Me – Jay-Z vs 2pac
5.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Melody of the Specter’s Flute
5.00% Marble Saga Kororinpa Mini Field Day

Newly Eliminated1

42.11% Fate/Extra Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor
42.11% Persona School Days
42.11% The Last Remnant Echoes of the Past
42.11% Alice is Dead: Episode 3 Alice is Dead
42.11% DJ Hero 2 Planet Rock vs Busy Child (Remix) – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force vs The Crystal Method
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

Note that with the 42.11% songs the “tiebreaker randomization has not yet been applied” starts to matter; it’s highly likely that at least a few of these songs will wind up as runoff challengers.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Friday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 74 is open until Friday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific