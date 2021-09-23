Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 74

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 72 Results
|65.00%
|NieR
|Gods Bound by Rules
|50.00%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Break Up Take Down
|50.00%
|Shatter
|The Krypton Garden
|45.00%
|Retro City Rampage
|A Castle Under Siege
|45.00%
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|Hell Frozen Rain
|40.00%
|Bar Oasis 2
|Again
|40.00%
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|Laughin’ At U [Tre-Dot]
|35.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Speed Highway Modern
|35.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Mining Facility Past
|30.00%
|Kokuga
|BGM 5
|30.00%
|Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
|Heavens Divide
|30.00%
|Persona
|Let butterflies spread until the dawn
|30.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|Collector Fever
|25.00%
|Qix++
|Music 15
|25.00%
|Papo and Yo
|In the Deep
|25.00%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Caught Red Handed
|20.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Ending Medley (Staff Roll)
|15.00%
|Pandora’s Tower
|Main Theme
|15.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Out of Shanghai
|15.00%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|File Select
|10.00%
|DJ Hero
|Change Clothes vs All Eyez On Me – Jay-Z vs 2pac
|5.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Melody of the Specter’s Flute
|5.00%
|Marble Saga Kororinpa
|Mini Field Day
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
Note that with the 42.11% songs the “tiebreaker randomization has not yet been applied” starts to matter; it’s highly likely that at least a few of these songs will wind up as runoff challengers.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Friday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 74 is open until Friday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific