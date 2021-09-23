Star Wars: Visions – Discussion Thread

On September 22, Disney+ released Star Wars: Visions – A 9-episode anthology series in which Lucasfilm has invited various anime studios to play in the Star Wars universe. I was extremely excited to see Star Wars approached with new visual flavor, and more than happy with what I’ve watched so far. I’ve seen some other people excited about the show, so I thought we should have a space to discuss it.
Episodes
The Duel – Kamikaze Douga
Tatooine Rhapsody – Studio Colorido
The Twins – Studio Trigger
The Village Bride – Kinema Citrus
The Ninth Jedi – Production I.G
T0-B1 – Science SARU
The Elder – Studio Trigger
Lop and Ochō – Geno Studio
Akakiri – Science SARU
Since I assume people may want to check this thread out before they’ve finished watching all the episodes, I’d recommend tagging spoilers (and specifying which episodes you are spoilering).