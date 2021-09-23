Fancasting the Next Fantastic Four Movie

There have been 4 Fantastic Four Movies and there are rumblings that the Richards Family will be introduced in the MCU in the near future. Will the fifth time be the charm? We hope so!

If you were given one day to assist Kevin Feige with matters affecting the MCU, which actors and actresses would you cast in the film? Who would play the big bad and what would the storyline be for the first film to reintroduce the Fantastic Four to movie audiences?

