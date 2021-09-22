Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 73

Group 71 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair DANGANRONPA [2nd GIG] 52.63% Persona 4 Golden Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei] 42.11% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Nascent Pulse 42.11% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade levan Polkka [Otomania] 42.11% Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth New Messiah 42.11% Fate/Extra Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor 42.11% Persona School Days 42.11% The Last Remnant Echoes of the Past 42.11% Alice is Dead: Episode 3 Alice is Dead 42.11% DJ Hero 2 Planet Rock vs Busy Child (Remix) – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force vs The Crystal Method 36.84% Fate/Extra School IV [Information is Power] 36.84% Kid Icarus: Uprising Palutena’s Temple [Takada & Sakuraba] 36.84% Maldita Castilla Pasodoble Molinero 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Toy Tracks 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Pyramid Sands 36.84% Botanicula Level 3 36.84% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 2 31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Crimson Loftwing 31.58% Steins;Gate GATE OF STEINER [Main Theme] 31.58% Lucidity Two Years’ Vacation 31.58% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Je te dis au revoir [Tomoya Ohtani] 15.79% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel M.S.G.Y.E.C. 15.79% Limbo Up and Down 15.79% Analogue: A Hate Story The Ryus [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.67% Resonance of Fate Red Hot Choi Polis 41.67% Shatter Neon Mines 41.67% Flower Solitary Wasteland 41.18% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P] 41.18% Little Inferno The City 40.91% Pokémon Black and White 2 Marine Tube 40.91% Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure Banson’s Aria 40.91% Rhythm Heaven Fever Endless Remix 40.91% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 1 40.91% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Mr. Monokuma’s Lesson 36.84% Fate/Extra School IV [Information is Power] 36.84% Kid Icarus: Uprising Palutena’s Temple [Takada & Sakuraba] 36.84% Maldita Castilla Pasodoble Molinero 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Toy Tracks 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Pyramid Sands 36.84% Botanicula Level 3 36.84% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 2 31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Crimson Loftwing 31.58% Steins;Gate GATE OF STEINER [Main Theme] 31.58% Lucidity Two Years’ Vacation 31.58% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Je te dis au revoir [Tomoya Ohtani] 15.79% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel M.S.G.Y.E.C. 15.79% Limbo Up and Down 15.79% Analogue: A Hate Story The Ryus Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

