Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 73

Group 71 Results
|57.89%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|DANGANRONPA [2nd GIG]
|52.63%
|Persona 4 Golden
|Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei]
|42.11%
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Nascent Pulse
|42.11%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|levan Polkka [Otomania]
|42.11%
|Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
|New Messiah
|42.11%
|Fate/Extra
|Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor
|42.11%
|Persona
|School Days
|42.11%
|The Last Remnant
|Echoes of the Past
|42.11%
|Alice is Dead: Episode 3
|Alice is Dead
|42.11%
|DJ Hero 2
|Planet Rock vs Busy Child (Remix) – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force vs The Crystal Method
|36.84%
|Fate/Extra
|School IV [Information is Power]
|36.84%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Palutena’s Temple [Takada & Sakuraba]
|36.84%
|Maldita Castilla
|Pasodoble Molinero
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Toy Tracks
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Pyramid Sands
|36.84%
|Botanicula
|Level 3
|36.84%
|Sonic Colors
|Planet Wisp Act 2
|31.58%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Crimson Loftwing
|31.58%
|Steins;Gate
|GATE OF STEINER [Main Theme]
|31.58%
|Lucidity
|Two Years’ Vacation
|31.58%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Je te dis au revoir [Tomoya Ohtani]
|15.79%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|M.S.G.Y.E.C.
|15.79%
|Limbo
|Up and Down
|15.79%
|Analogue: A Hate Story
|The Ryus
Newly Eliminated1
|41.67%
|Resonance of Fate
|Red Hot Choi Polis
|41.67%
|Shatter
|Neon Mines
|41.67%
|Flower
|Solitary Wasteland
|41.18%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P]
|41.18%
|Little Inferno
|The City
|40.91%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Marine Tube
|40.91%
|Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure
|Banson’s Aria
|40.91%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Endless Remix
|40.91%
|Sonic Colors
|Aquarium Park Act 1
|40.91%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Mr. Monokuma’s Lesson
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
(Full, current standings can always be found here)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific