Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 73

Group 71 Results

Spoiler

57.89% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair DANGANRONPA [2nd GIG]
52.63% Persona 4 Golden Revelations – Mitsuo – [Shin Mitsuo Tensei]
42.11% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Nascent Pulse
42.11% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade levan Polkka [Otomania]
42.11% Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth New Messiah
42.11% Fate/Extra Fourth Chimeric Lunar Sea – 2nd Floor
42.11% Persona School Days
42.11% The Last Remnant Echoes of the Past
42.11% Alice is Dead: Episode 3 Alice is Dead
42.11% DJ Hero 2 Planet Rock vs Busy Child (Remix) – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force vs The Crystal Method
36.84% Fate/Extra School IV [Information is Power]
36.84% Kid Icarus: Uprising Palutena’s Temple [Takada & Sakuraba]
36.84% Maldita Castilla Pasodoble Molinero
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Toy Tracks
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Pyramid Sands
36.84% Botanicula Level 3
36.84% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 2
31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Crimson Loftwing
31.58% Steins;Gate GATE OF STEINER [Main Theme]
31.58% Lucidity Two Years’ Vacation
31.58% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Je te dis au revoir [Tomoya Ohtani]
15.79% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel M.S.G.Y.E.C.
15.79% Limbo Up and Down
15.79% Analogue: A Hate Story The Ryus

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

41.67% Resonance of Fate Red Hot Choi Polis
41.67% Shatter Neon Mines
41.67% Flower Solitary Wasteland
41.18% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P]
41.18% Little Inferno The City
40.91% Pokémon Black and White 2 Marine Tube
40.91% Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure Banson’s Aria
40.91% Rhythm Heaven Fever Endless Remix
40.91% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 1
40.91% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Mr. Monokuma’s Lesson
36.84% Fate/Extra School IV [Information is Power]
36.84% Kid Icarus: Uprising Palutena’s Temple [Takada & Sakuraba]
36.84% Maldita Castilla Pasodoble Molinero
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Toy Tracks
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Pyramid Sands
36.84% Botanicula Level 3
36.84% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 2
31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Crimson Loftwing
31.58% Steins;Gate GATE OF STEINER [Main Theme]
31.58% Lucidity Two Years’ Vacation
31.58% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Je te dis au revoir [Tomoya Ohtani]
15.79% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel M.S.G.Y.E.C.
15.79% Limbo Up and Down
15.79% Analogue: A Hate Story The Ryus

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

[collapse]

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday September 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific