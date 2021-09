So I’ve eaten my eleventeenth tomato sandwich this week, we have a gallon of marinara in the freezer, and another tomato pie is going into the over. We haven’t gardened in years and on a whim I bought some seedlings this past April. I’m glad I did but feeling a bit overwhelmed at the moment. Anyone else having a harvest happening? Any other tomato suggestions? We haven’t yet fried any green ones but I know those days are ahead. We’ll also pickle some of those greenies before the first frost.

