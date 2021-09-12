30 Day Sports Challenge Day 12: The Greatest Coach

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re getting into those that may not be athletes but are key parts of the game. The coaches! You can stick to just one sport or if you follow a bunch, break it down however you’d like, but we want to know the coaches you think deserve the recognition!

Bonus prompt: Who’s your favorite fictional coach? Or a coach who inspired you in real life?

