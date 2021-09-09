Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 64

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 62 Results
|61.11%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Gaur Plains
|55.56%
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|When You’re Gone
|55.56%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura]
|55.56%
|Shatter
|Granular Extractor
|55.56%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Woah I’m in Space Cuba
|50.00%
|Bravely Default
|World of Scattering Flowers
|44.44%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|XaaaCi.
|44.44%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Blub-Blub Ocean
|44.44%
|Mass Effect 2
|Thane
|44.44%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Cloudy Court Galaxy
|44.44%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Tube Town
|44.44%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Beautiful Dead
|38.89%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Atonement
|33.33%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Final Battle
|33.33%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_CUTYPUMP/.
|27.78%
|Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale
|Franzea/Metal Gear Stage
|27.78%
|Dark Souls
|Daughters of Chaos
|27.78%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Title
|27.78%
|Mass Effect 3
|Wake Up
|27.78%
|Dark Souls
|Great Grey Wolf Sif
|27.78%
|Grand Knights History
|Fighting Blade [Yoshimi Kudo]
|22.22%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Empire Today
|16.67%
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Cindy Alexander]
|11.11%
|The Labyrinth of Grisaia
|Tread Upon Home-town Soil
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki]
|40.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Orcan & Skullian
|40.00%
|William and Sly 2
|Sequoyah
|40.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Factory Friction
|40.00%
|Skullgirls
|The Lives We Left Behind
|40.00%
|Splosion Man
|The Splode Beneath my Splosion
|40.00%
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|Ruthless [Tre-Dot]
|40.00%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Burning Town
|40.00%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Lullaby for Trains
|39.13%
|007 Bloodstone
|I’ll Take It All
|39.13%
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Flotage [Stage 3-A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|39.13%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Dark Giana Track 3
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 64 is open until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific