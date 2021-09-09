Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 64

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 62 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plains 55.56% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories When You’re Gone 55.56% The 3rd Birthday Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura] 55.56% Shatter Granular Extractor 55.56% Mighty Switch Force Woah I’m in Space Cuba 50.00% Bravely Default World of Scattering Flowers 44.44% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel XaaaCi. 44.44% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Blub-Blub Ocean 44.44% Mass Effect 2 Thane 44.44% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Cloudy Court Galaxy 44.44% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Tube Town 44.44% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Dead 38.89% Final Fantasy XIII Atonement 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Final Battle 33.33% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_CUTYPUMP/. 27.78% Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale Franzea/Metal Gear Stage 27.78% Dark Souls Daughters of Chaos 27.78% Donkey Kong Country Returns Title 27.78% Mass Effect 3 Wake Up 27.78% Dark Souls Great Grey Wolf Sif 27.78% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Yoshimi Kudo] 22.22% Kinect Star Wars Empire Today 16.67% White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Cindy Alexander] 11.11% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Tread Upon Home-town Soil [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki] 40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Orcan & Skullian 40.00% William and Sly 2 Sequoyah 40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Factory Friction 40.00% Skullgirls The Lives We Left Behind 40.00% Splosion Man The Splode Beneath my Splosion 40.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Ruthless [Tre-Dot] 40.00% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town 40.00% Pokémon Black and White Lullaby for Trains 39.13% 007 Bloodstone I’ll Take It All 39.13% DoDonPachi Resurrection Flotage [Stage 3-A] [Noriyuki Kamikura] 39.13% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 3 38.89% Final Fantasy XIII Atonement 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Final Battle 33.33% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_CUTYPUMP/. 27.78% Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale Franzea/Metal Gear Stage 27.78% Dark Souls Daughters of Chaos 27.78% Donkey Kong Country Returns Title 27.78% Mass Effect 3 Wake Up 27.78% Dark Souls Great Grey Wolf Sif 27.78% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Yoshimi Kudo] 22.22% Kinect Star Wars Empire Today 16.67% White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Cindy Alexander] 11.11% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Tread Upon Home-town Soil Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...