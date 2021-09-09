Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 64

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 62 Results

Spoiler

61.11% Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plains
55.56% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories When You’re Gone
55.56% The 3rd Birthday Blue of the End [Yoko Shimomura]
55.56% Shatter Granular Extractor
55.56% Mighty Switch Force Woah I’m in Space Cuba
50.00% Bravely Default World of Scattering Flowers
44.44% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel XaaaCi.
44.44% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Blub-Blub Ocean
44.44% Mass Effect 2 Thane
44.44% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Cloudy Court Galaxy
44.44% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Tube Town
44.44% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Dead
38.89% Final Fantasy XIII Atonement
33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Final Battle
33.33% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_CUTYPUMP/.
27.78% Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale Franzea/Metal Gear Stage
27.78% Dark Souls Daughters of Chaos
27.78% Donkey Kong Country Returns Title
27.78% Mass Effect 3 Wake Up
27.78% Dark Souls Great Grey Wolf Sif
27.78% Grand Knights History Fighting Blade [Yoshimi Kudo]
22.22% Kinect Star Wars Empire Today
16.67% White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Cindy Alexander]
11.11% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Tread Upon Home-town Soil

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

40.00% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki]
40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Orcan & Skullian
40.00% William and Sly 2 Sequoyah
40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Factory Friction
40.00% Skullgirls The Lives We Left Behind
40.00% Splosion Man The Splode Beneath my Splosion
40.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Ruthless [Tre-Dot]
40.00% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town
40.00% Pokémon Black and White Lullaby for Trains
39.13% 007 Bloodstone I’ll Take It All
39.13% DoDonPachi Resurrection Flotage [Stage 3-A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
39.13% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 3
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Friday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific