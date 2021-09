Spoiler is a character and superhero from DC Comics, and is often associated with the Batman Family.

Spoiler’s alter ego is Stephanie Brown. Stephanie became a hero as a way to disassociate herself from her criminal father. She took the name “Spoiler” from how she always stops her father’s criminal activities. Since her debut, Spoiler/Stephanie Brown have also taken the roles of Batgirl and Robin at certain times before the she went back as Spoiler in the 2010s.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...