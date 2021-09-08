Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 63

Group 61 Results
|63.16%
|Journey
|The Road of Trials
|52.63%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
|52.63%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Ruined Hometown [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
|47.37%
|Papo and Yo
|The Lost Song
|47.37%
|Thomas Was Alone
|Where Are You
|47.37%
|Rayman Origins
|Chasing a Dream
|42.11%
|AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! — A Reckless Disregard for Gravity
|Track 7
|42.11%
|Trails of Azure
|Beyond the Paradise of Lies
|42.11%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|Syntax Station [Version 3]
|36.84%
|Nintendo Land
|Startup Theme
|36.84%
|Radiant Silvergun
|The Return
|36.84%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Ruins of Moondoria
|36.84%
|Frog Fractions
|Get Your Ass To Mars [Emily Zushi & Louis Gorenfeld]
|31.58%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Clarification
|31.58%
|Trails from Zero
|A Bell that Cannot Ring
|31.58%
|The Last Story
|Toberu Mono
|26.32%
|Skate 3
|untitled (by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo)
|21.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Look this Way, Baby [ryo]
|21.05%
|Half-Minute Hero
|The End of Agony
|21.05%
|Fate/Extra
|School II [Post-Route School]
|15.79%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Boss Battle
|15.79%
|The 3rd Birthday
|DayDreamer [Tsuyoshi Sekito]
|10.53%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Dark Miracles
|10.53%
|DJ Hero 2
|Bonkers vs Where’s Your Head At – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs Basement Jaxx
Newly Eliminated1
|39.13%
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Calling That Detestable Name
|39.13%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Yummy
|39.13%
|Child of Eden
|Journey 3
|39.13%
|Disaster Report 3
|Kimi no Tonari de…
|39.13%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Rabbit Show
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|In the Sky That Night
|39.13%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Tower of Ruins
|39.13%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Impress Michaela/Evie
|39.13%
|Papo and Yo
|Cozy Digs
|36.84%
|Nintendo Land
|Startup Theme
|36.84%
|Radiant Silvergun
|The Return
|36.84%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Ruins of Moondoria
|36.84%
|Frog Fractions
|Get Your Ass To Mars [Emily Zushi & Louis Gorenfeld]
|31.58%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Clarification
|31.58%
|Trails from Zero
|A Bell that Cannot Ring
|31.58%
|The Last Story
|Toberu Mono
|26.32%
|Skate 3
|untitled (by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo)
|21.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Look this Way, Baby [ryo]
|21.05%
|Half-Minute Hero
|The End of Agony
|21.05%
|Fate/Extra
|School II [Post-Route School]
|15.79%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Boss Battle
|15.79%
|The 3rd Birthday
|DayDreamer [Tsuyoshi Sekito]
|10.53%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Dark Miracles
|10.53%
|DJ Hero 2
|Bonkers vs Where’s Your Head At – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs Basement Jaxx
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
(Full, current standings can always be found here)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday September 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday September 9th at 10:00PM Pacific