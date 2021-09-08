Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 63

Group 61 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Journey The Road of Trials 52.63% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Lava Landing 52.63% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 47.37% Papo and Yo The Lost Song 47.37% Thomas Was Alone Where Are You 47.37% Rayman Origins Chasing a Dream 42.11% AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! — A Reckless Disregard for Gravity Track 7 42.11% Trails of Azure Beyond the Paradise of Lies 42.11% Scribblenauts Unlimited Syntax Station [Version 3] 36.84% Nintendo Land Startup Theme 36.84% Radiant Silvergun The Return 36.84% Ys I & II Chronicles Ruins of Moondoria 36.84% Frog Fractions Get Your Ass To Mars [Emily Zushi & Louis Gorenfeld] 31.58% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Clarification 31.58% Trails from Zero A Bell that Cannot Ring 31.58% The Last Story Toberu Mono 26.32% Skate 3 untitled (by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo) 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Look this Way, Baby [ryo] 21.05% Half-Minute Hero The End of Agony 21.05% Fate/Extra School II [Post-Route School] 15.79% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Boss Battle 15.79% The 3rd Birthday DayDreamer [Tsuyoshi Sekito] 10.53% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Dark Miracles 10.53% DJ Hero 2 Bonkers vs Where’s Your Head At – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs Basement Jaxx [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 39.13% Etrian Odyssey III Calling That Detestable Name 39.13% Mighty Switch Force Yummy 39.13% Child of Eden Journey 3 39.13% Disaster Report 3 Kimi no Tonari de… 39.13% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Rabbit Show 39.13% Final Fantasy XIII In the Sky That Night 39.13% Nayuta no Kiseki Tower of Ruins 39.13% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Impress Michaela/Evie 39.13% Papo and Yo Cozy Digs 36.84% Nintendo Land Startup Theme 36.84% Radiant Silvergun The Return 36.84% Ys I & II Chronicles Ruins of Moondoria 36.84% Frog Fractions Get Your Ass To Mars [Emily Zushi & Louis Gorenfeld] 31.58% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Clarification 31.58% Trails from Zero A Bell that Cannot Ring 31.58% The Last Story Toberu Mono 26.32% Skate 3 untitled (by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo) 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Look this Way, Baby [ryo] 21.05% Half-Minute Hero The End of Agony 21.05% Fate/Extra School II [Post-Route School] 15.79% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Boss Battle 15.79% The 3rd Birthday DayDreamer [Tsuyoshi Sekito] 10.53% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Dark Miracles 10.53% DJ Hero 2 Bonkers vs Where’s Your Head At – Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden vs Basement Jaxx Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% [collapse]

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday September 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday September 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...