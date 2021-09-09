Creator Spotlight – Brian K. Vaughn

Y The Last Man is hitting the small screen, so I decided to post a thread about the comic series and it’s creator Brian K. Vaughn. I haven’t read Y The Last Man but I have the first hardcover collection and I’d like to read it before I watch the show. I have heard nothing but good things about all of the comic series he has helmed and when Saga was announced, I added it to my pull list immediately.

I am patiently waiting for the next issue of Saga (hope we get one soon).

Will you be watching Y The Last Man on FX?

What comic titles by Vaughn are your favorite?

What mainstream Big Two title(s) would you like to see him write one day?

