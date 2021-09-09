Weekly Games Thread #2 is Bossy

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite video game bosses. We must have done this prompt before but I can’t remember it, so here we go (again?)!

Tomorrow at 9:00 AM I’ll be publishing Franchise Festival #108: Zork, so be sure to check back in for text adventure fun!

