AEW:

-Max Caster did a rap that was real bad and got scorched of the earth

-Malaki Black’s new theme is by Belgain sludge mammoths Amenra

-Rampage starting next week, commentary team at start existing of Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry

WWE:

-Charlotte did a promo that was real bad and got scorched of the earth

-UnVaxxed Wrestlers Likely Won’t Be Allowed to Wrestle at MSG or Arthur Ash Stadium in NY

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indie’s

-Bobby Eaton passes away at 62

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...