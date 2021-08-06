Friday New Music 8/6

Hello it’s Friday and I’m just really excited for all of this new music today. There’s so much good out there today that I had trouble knowing who to put in the header between two bands I post about constantly here. Kississippi‘s new album finally comes out today and I’m over the moon excited for it. Her last album Sunset Blush was a favorite of mine and the singles for the new one have been some of my favorite songs of the year so far. It’s gonna be great.

There’s also a new Laura Stevenson album, who is also incredible. The Big Freeze was a sneaky grower for me at the start of last year and I wore that album out listening to it over and over again. The singles for this one have also been great so I can’t wait to get into this one.

Plus… Liars! I’m excited for a new Liars album, can you believe it? The singles have been some of the best songs from them I’ve heard in years. New Foxing as well as they complete their turn to full prog-emo. I’m sure another intense and good new Lingua Ignota album. Plus there’s this ska album by Catbite that I feel I gotta try.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions, let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, what’s new, anything! Enjoy:

— Abstract Mindstate – Dreams Still Inspire

— Andrea von Kampen – That Spell

— Andrew Rinehart – Have Fun Idiot EP

— Barbra Streisand – Release Me 2

— Barney McCall – Transitive Cycles

— Benét – Game Over EP

— The Booklights – Into a Ball EP

— Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Brian Jackson JID008

— Brian May (of Queen) – Back to the Light (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – I’ve Got You on My Mind Again (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – Sweet Rosie Jones (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckabroos – Tall Dark Stranger (Reissue)

— Carmen Q. Rothwell – Don’t Get Comfy / Nowhere

— Catbite – Nice One

— Circus Of Rock – Come One, Come All

— Colin Hay – I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

— Corners Of Sanctuary – Casualties Of War – Blood And Steel – Volume Two EP

— Crossing I’s Dotting T’s – Crossing I’s Dotting T’s EP

— Damon & Naomi with Kurihara – A Sky Record

— Deadlife – God In The Machine

— Desire Marea – Desire

— Desolate Horizons – Patience EP

— Despise You – West Side Horizons

— Ellen Foley – Fighting Words

— Eluvium – Virga II

— Empty Streets – Age of Regret

— Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire – Edge of the World

— Evan Giia – Endorphins EP

— Fake Laugh & Tarquin – Fake Laugh & Tarquin

— FEET – Walking Machine EP

— Feuerschwanz – Die letzte Schlacht

— firestations – Pixel Wilderness EP

— Foxing – Draw Down The Moon

— George Harrison – All Things Must Pass (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Gerry Gibbs – Songs From My Father

— glaive – all dogs go to heaven EP

— Grand Collapse – Empty Plinth

— GUHTS – GUHTS EP

— Hippo Campus – Good Dog, Bad Dream EP

— Homeboy Sandman – Anjelitu EP

— IDER – shame

— Information Society – ODDfellows

— Ishmael Ensemble – Visions of Light

— Jeffrey Alexander and the Heavy Lidders – Jeffrey Alexander and the Heavy Lidders

— John Moods – So Nice EP

— Jordan Lehning – Three Colored Wall

— Kalie Shorr – I Got Here By Accident EP

— Kanye West – Donda

— Khruangbin – Mordechai Remixes

— Kississippi – Mood Ring

— Krust – The Edge of Everything – Remixed

— Larsen – Second Wind EP

— Laura Stevenson – Laura Stevenson

— Lauren Flax – Out Of Reality EP

— LCD Soundsystem – The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden (Reissue)

— Leah Blevins – First Time Feeling

— The Letter Black – The Letter Black

— Liam Kazar – Due North

— Liars – The Apple Drop

— Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready

— Litany – Adult Movies EP

— Long Shadows Dawn – Isle Of Wrath

— Lovelorn – What’s Yr Damage

— The Mars Volta – Frances the Mute (Vinyl Reissue)

— MAY-A – Don’t Kiss Ur Friends EP

— Melted Bodies – Enjoy Yourself with Friends

— Nas – King’s Disease II

— Netherbird – Arete

— Nick Wilson – Now I’m Falling

— Night Ranger – ATBPO

— Nothing Noble – Modern Dismay

— NYTT LAND – Ritual

— OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) – Liberator (Vinyl Reissue)

— OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) – Universal (Vinyl Reissue)

— Overrider – the city eats the stranger​/​/​the sky eats the city

— Patricia Barber – Clique

— Paul Bouanga – Sadness Is Weakness EP

— Paul Thorn – Never Too Late To Call

— Pray U Pray – The Omega Kill

— Ro Myra – Nowhere, Nebraska

— RISEUP – Destructive Machine’s Chilling Time 3:27

— RZA – RZA vs. Bobby Digital

— Scarecrow – Splatterpunk

— Sleepersound – Idle Voices

— Smiling – Devour

— Sparks – Annette: Cannes Selections – Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— The Steoples – Wide Through The Eyes Of No One

— Stephen Chopek – Dweller

— Stray Weather – ASL EP

— Suncraft – Flat Earth Rider

— Sunk Heaven – THE FVCKHEAѪTED LVNG

— Them Coulee Boys – Namesake

— Tinashe – 333

— Travis Denning – Dirt Road Down EP

— Treeboy & Arc – Life Preserver EP

— Troy Redfern – The Fire Cosmic

— The Umbrellas – The Umbrellas

— Various Artists – Amerikinda: 20 Years Of Dualtone

— Various Artists – An Eclectic Selection of Music From The Arab World Part 2

— Various Artists – Country Funk Volume III (1975-1982)

— Various Artists – Kikommando

— Various Artists – Rip It Up: The Best of Specialty Records

— Various Artists – Screensavers Vol 1

— Various Artists – Soul Land Music Series: Volume 1

— Various Artists – Spaciousness 2

— Willie Colón & Rubén Blades – Siembra (Reissue)

— Willy Mason – Already Dead

— Wolf Castle – Da Vinci’s Inquest EP

— Yawning Man – Rock Formations (Vinyl Reissue)

— Zachary Knowles – tendency to be a loner

